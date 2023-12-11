Benue Crisis: Alia Does Not Have A Spokesman In The Aso Rock – Jime

The immediate past Executive Secretary of the Nigerian Shippers Council (NSC), Emmanuel Jime has said that the governor of Benue State, Hyacinth Alia has not appointed anyone to speak on his behalf in the Presidential Villa.

He stated this while reacting to allegations made in a statement by the state’s party zonal chairmen that he was part of a five-man committee recruited by Alia to misrepresent the Benue APC in Aso Rock Villa and the National Secretariat.

Speaking to newsmen in Makurdi on Sunday, Jime said that people making the claim were unaware of how democracy works at the executive level.

He explained that a sitting governor always has direct access to the president because he is the chief security officer, as well as the state party leader, and so does not need anyone to speak for him.

He said, “The tragedy of our democratic experiment so far is that most of us see politics as a meal ticket. Whenever an elected official chooses the path to real development, you will have the stomach infrastructure politicians attempting the distraction strategy.

“Benue is in dire need of a development agenda and the governor appears to be focused on this. All men and women of goodwill must join in this all-important endeavor.”