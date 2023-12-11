Akpabio Speaks On Creating Office For Senate President’s Wife

The President of the Nigerian Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has dismissed speculations about creating an office for the Senate President’s Wife under President Bola Ahmed Tinubu‘s led government.

Naija News reports that Akpabio addressed this while speaking at his 61st birthday event held during the weekend at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

He described the speculation as fabricated lies stating that he has tried to be the voice to the voiceless, not just to his senatorial district but to Akwa Ibom And Nigeria as a whole, since he assumed office as Senate President.

Speaking further at the event, Akpabio urged Nigerians to be patient and steadfast with President Tinubu-led administration, stressing that the Nigerian leader has the political will to execute life-touching projects for the people.

Akpabio expressed gratitude to all the guests who graced his 61st birthday celebration.

The ex-governor of Akwa Ibom expressed his condolences to the families affected by the Kaduna bomb blast. He assured them that he would personally lead a delegation of senators to visit their homes and offer condolences. Additionally, he pledged to provide all the required assistance to support them during this difficult time.

“I want to thank my distinguished guests who came to celebrate with me on this occasion. I also want to assure the people that Nigeria would be great again under Tinubu’s administration.

“He has the capacity and the political will to execute the lofty projects his administration has mapped out for the people.

“There is no office called the office of the wife of the senate president. All these things are lies; the office is in the other room. I have tried to be the voice to the voiceless, not just to my senatorial district but to Akwa Ibom And Nigeria as a whole,” Daily Post quoted Akpabio saying.

In her goodwill message, Nigeria’s First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu, extended her birthday wishes to Senator Akpabio and acknowledged his exceptional leadership qualities that promote democracy, accountability, and the interests of many Nigerians, particularly the vulnerable members of society.

Meanwhile, Governor Pastor Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom congratulated Senator Akpabio on his birthday and assured him of his unwavering support, regardless of political affiliations or ethnic background.

The governor further emphasized the need for all Akwa Ibom people and stakeholders to transcend ethnic politics and unite in supporting one another for the progress and advancement of the state, irrespective of party affiliations.

Present at the event were the Nigerian First Lady, Oluremi Tinubu; APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje; Speaker of the House of Reps, Tajudeen Abbas; governors; and a host of others, Naija News reports.