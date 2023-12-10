We Aren’t Part Of Coalition Of Seven Political Parties Against APC – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said it is not part of the seven opposition political parties to form a coalition against the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The chief spokesperson of the 2023 LP Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, made this known in an interview with the Nigerian Tribune.

Naija News recalls seven opposition parties formed a coalition named Concerned Political Parties (CCPP) to resist the plot of the ruling party to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

The coalition is made up of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

It is reported that the political parties decided to form a coalition during a meeting held at the SDP national secretariat and presided over by the SDP National Chairman, Shehu Musa Gabam.

However, according to Tanko, he is not aware of any coalition against the ruling party, adding that the opposition party was not contacted to discuss the matter.

Tanko confirmed that the LP is having discussions with the NNPP led by its presidential candidate, Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, ahead of the 2027 presidential election.

The LP chieftain also said the party discussed with the presidential candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, which is still a work in progress.

He said: “Firstly, I am not aware that there is going to be any coalition, as nobody has contacted us to discuss the matter with us. But what we know is that we are on talking terms with two other political parties, one of which is the NNPP being led by Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso.

“We also had a discussion with the presidential candidate of the PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, which is still a work in progress. But I don’t know of this particular seven-party coalition.

“We were not invited, and I don’t know whether our national chairman [has knowledge] of this particular matter. But as far as I am concerned, we are not aware of the coalition.”