Umahi Exposes Huge Debt Ministry Of Works Inherited From Buhari’s Govt

The Minister of Works, David Umahi, has revealed the past administration of President Muhammadu Buhari left N1.5 trillion in debt, and the Ministry has constituted a committee to examine the huge debt the federal government owes contractors.

Naija News reports that in a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Orji Uchenna Orji, Umahi said six committees, one per each geopolitical zone, would look into certified certificates generated before May 29th, 2023, and from May 29th 2023, to date.

The statement stated that the committees would also review the approved and unapproved variation of prices and all augmentations that were approved or are yet to be approved and make recommendations to the Ministry’s management.

He urged contractors to approach the committees with all documents to back up their claims from Tuesday, 12th, 2023, to Friday, December 22nd 2023, from 9 am to 7 pm at the minister’s Conference Room, 1st floor, Federal Ministry of Works, Headquarters, Mabushi Abuja.

Umahi added that the ministry is committed to developing road infrastructure in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope agenda.

He said, “The Ministry has exposed these debts and all reviews in the Ministry to Mr. President’s economic team and also to the Federal Executive Committee on road sector funding.

“It is believed that the internal works through these constituted committees will help them to use external consultants to re-verify the works so that concrete decisions will be made to move the Ministry forward.

“For a developing nation like Nigeria, road sector development is a catalyst for economic development. The road sector has the potential to improve the security sector, agricultural sector, trade and investment, health, education ,and, in fact, every aspect of the development of every nation.”

