Rivers Crisis: Wike’s Loyalists Restrategise Over Fubara’s Impeachment

Members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, are reportedly insisting on impeaching Governor Siminlayi Fubara of Rivers State.

Naija News gathered that the members loyal to Wike were reportedly unrelenting in their plan to remove the governor, months after President Bola Tinubu waded into the political crisis in the South-South state.

According to Nigerian Tribune, the minister’s camp had reportedly re-strategised and mobilised necessary means to carry out the governor’s impeachment in the coming days.

The forces within the camp were said to have lobbied one of the major pro-Niger Delta groups that issued a stern warning against the planned removal of the governor to denounce its current unfavourable disposition towards the plot.

However, it was gathered that the minister’s camp was reportedly still bent on going ahead with the impeachment plan contrary to the president’s advice for ceasefire and truce, ostensibly because of the implications for the polity and stability in the region.

The camp is said to be deploying necessary means to solicit the full support of the agencies of states with coercive power to push for the impeachment.

While some members of the state House of Assembly opposed to the impeachment process are said to have been stripped of their security, eight other lawmakers sympathetic to the plot reportedly enjoy cover from law enforcement agents.

Recall that the relationship between Wike and Fubara went awry following the botched attempt by some members of the state House of Assembly loyal to Wike to impeach the governor.

The personality clash got to a head when a section of the assembly was set ablaze by suspected arsonists, who have neither been identified nor apprehended to face the law of the land.

Governor Fubara also alleged that gunmen attacked him when he led some of his top functionaries to the scene of the arson to ascertain the level of damage done to the infrastructure.

But Wike had shed light on the cold war with the governor after a meeting with some Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors in his office in Abuja.

He said it was not true that he was seeking financial gratification from his successor but had claimed that Fubara was trying to hijack the PDP structure in Rivers.