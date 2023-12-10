Popular Yoruba Poet, Olanrewaju Adepoju Is Dead

Popular Yoruba poet, artiste and religious leader, Olanrewaju Adepoju, is dead.

Naija News learnt that Adepoju died at age 83, on Sunday at his Idi Orogbo off Ring Ring Road, Ibadan, Oyo State residence around 7 pm.

The son of the poet, Adejare Adepoju, confirmed the development in a brief announcement on Sunday, saying “Baba has gone to rest. Inna lilahi Wa innaa ilaehi Roojiuuna. My Dad, Olanrewaju Adepoju, Rest in Peace”

He later posted another message on Facebook saying, “In memory of my beloved father, Alhaji Chief Olanrewaju Adepoju (Ewi Exponent), a passionate human rights activist, accomplished author, and gifted poet.

“His life’s work was dedicated to making our country a more just and compassionate place. As we grieve, let’s carry forward his torch of advocacy for a brighter future. Rest in power, Dad.”

The family while confirming his death wrote, “With heavy hearts, we announce the passing of our dear Father, Chief Mas’ud Olanrewaju Adepoju. From Allah we come and unto Him we shall all return.

“Final prayers will be held for Baba tomorrow Monday, by 11 in the morning, at UMB Central Mosque, Old Ife Road, Gate Ibadan.

“May Almighty Allah grant our father the highest elevation in Paradise, Jannatu Firdaus!”