Police Arrest Man Who Allegedly Killed Mother, Sister In Enugu

The Enugu State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of Somadina Orji, accused of killing his mother and sister and burying them in their backyard.

Somadina, originally from Igboariam in Anambra State, reportedly committed the crime on December 4, 2023, in Umuagu Inyi, Oji River Local Government Area of Enugu State.

The victims, Charity Orji and her daughter Ukamaka had been living in their family house for years. Charity, originally from Inyi but married in Igboariam, had ongoing issues with her son.

Ben Obi, a community leader, narrated that the conflict escalated weeks earlier over an altercation between Somadina and his younger brother. Charity had asked the community to intervene, fearing for her younger son’s safety.

The situation took a tragic turn when Charity returned from a condolence visit and was allegedly killed by Somadina. Her younger son’s suspicions led to the discovery of the crime.

He said, “When the villagers gathered at the compound upon interrogation, Somadina confessed that he had killed the mother.”

He also confessed that he killed the younger sister some weeks ago. Barrister Ben also said that when the Police were invited, the remains of the mother and the sister were exhumed and deposited at the mortuary, and the suspect was arrested.

Ben also explained that Charity, until her death sold fufu to feed her Family.

He called on the government to come to their rescue to avoid issues like this in the future.

Also condemning the act, the coordinating president general in Oji River, Ejike Tasie, said the use of hard drugs in the Inyi Community is alarming, calling on the anti-drug agency in Oji River to help them check the use of these drugs in their various communities in the local government.

The Command spokesperson, DSP Daniel Ndukwe, who confirmed the incident to Punch, said the suspect had been arrested and an investigation was still ongoing.

Ndukwe said that immediately after the investigation is concluded, he would be arraigned in court.

Story continues below advertisement



He said, “The suspect has been arrested, and the case is under investigation. The suspect would be prosecuted once investigations are concluded.”