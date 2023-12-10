Notorious Terrorist Kingpin, 17 Insurgents Killed In Drone Strike In Niger

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has killed a dreaded terrorist and kidnap kingpin, Yellow Jambros, in Niger state.

Naija News reports that the NAF Spokesman, Edward Gabkwet, made this known in a statement issued on Sunday in Abuja.

He said the air component of Operation Whirl Punch killed Jambros and scores of terrorists on Wednesday in air strikes in the Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

Gabkwet said the terrorists met their waterloo while attempting to cross the Jikudna river in Galadima Kogo district, en route Wurukuvhi area of Chikun LGA of Kaduna state.

The force spokesperson said Jambros and his associates were trailed from Zamfara into Niger state.

He said they were riding on 13 motorcycles along the Kaduna-Niger state border, precisely heading towards Kusasu in Shiroro LGA of Niger.

The statement reads: “At Kusasu, 5 other motorcycle-riding terrorists joined Yellow Jambros’ convoy, bringing the total number of motorcycles to 18, which then headed to the bank of River Jikudna.

“At the river bank, the terrorists and their 18 motorcycles boarded a large motor-powered canoe in an attempt to cross and link up with other terrorists across the river.

“It was at this point that the authorization to undertake a strike was given. The precision strike was adjudged effective as it neutralized Yellow Jambros and his colleagues, destroyed their motorcycles and sank the boat.”

The Air Force spokesperson said it was unusual for terrorists riding in a convoy of motorcycles to travel in broad daylight.

He said Jambros and his cohorts may have assumed that air strikes were suspended following the accidental bombing of civilians in Tudun Biri in Kaduna state seven days ago and “wanted to exploit the perceived window of opportunity”.

Gabkwet said Jambros and his cohorts were responsible for “several kidnappings and killings” along the Abuja-Kaduna road, and several communities in Kaduna, Niger, Katsina and Zamfara.

He said in October 2020, a kidnap kingpin known as Mohammed Sani, who was arrested by the police in Zamfara for murdering over 50 people due to their inability to raise ransom, claimed that he worked for Jambros.

Story continues below advertisement



Gabkwet said Sani confessed that Jambros usually supplied him with fake military and police uniforms, guns and other weapons needed to execute his operations.