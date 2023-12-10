Nigerian Nominees For 2023 CAF Awards To Start Arriving In Morocco Today

The Nigerian players nominated in the different categories of the 2023 Confederation of African Football Awards are expected to start arriving in Marrakech, Morocco, today, December 10.

Recall that the Super Eagles of Nigeria striker, Victor Osimhen has been nominated for the CAF Player of the Year alongside Egyptian captain Mohamed Salah and Morocco’s Achraf Hakimi.

Osimhen, 24, has been performing well for Napoli over the last 12 months, contributing to the team’s first league title in 33 years. In 32 Serie A games played last season, he scored 31 goals, including a league-high 26 goals.

For his exceptional performance in Italy, the Nigerian was awarded Serie A Best Striker, Paolo Rossi Award winner, and Italian Footballers’ Association Player of the Year.

In addition, he finished eighth on the most recent Ballon d’Or shortlist and he is a nominee for the Globe Soccer award.

Osimhen finished the 2023 AFCON qualification top scorer with ten goals as he helped the Super Eagles to finish the campaign top of their group and qualify for the tournament with ease.

The 24-year-old Napoli striker is expected to continue to dominate the continent when the 2023 AFCON kicks off in Ivory Coast from January 13 to February 11.

Osimhen is expected to succeed Sadio Mane who is the current winner of the CAF Player of the Year award. This year’s edition of the award will take place on December 11.

If Victor Osimhen wins the award, he will become the first Nigerian player to win it since Nwankwo Kanu grabbed it in 1999. Kanu is the only Nigerian to win the award twice.

Aside from Kanu, Victor Ikpeba, Emmanuel Amuneke, and Rashidi Yekini are other Nigerians to have ever won the award.

In the 2023 edition of the award, the Super Falcons national team are up for the best national team of the year. Asisat Oshoala, Deborah Abiodun, and Chiamaka Nnadozie are among the other Nigerian personalities who have been nominated for the CAF awards.