Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Sunday 10th December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Sunday 10th December 2023.

The PUNCH: As many Nigerians groan in poverty due to the rising cost of living occasioned by unprecedented inflation, Vice-President Kashim Shettima has said the poor in the country are angry with government officials and other members of the elite, who constitute the minority.

The Guardian: Taiwo Josu, a young lady in her 20s, strapped a school bag on her back; another of such bag was fastened on her chest, while a sack sat on her head. She appeared like someone set for the space, as she walked slowly under the heavy weight of what she carried this sweltering afternoon.

This Day: The Chief of Defence Staff (CDS), General Christopher Musa, has promised Nigerians that the unfortunate drone incident that killed and injured many people at Tudun Biri community in Igabi Local Government Area (LGA) of Kaduna State, won’t reoccur in future military operations.

The Nation: Nigeria has recorded a fresh legal victory over the Irish firm, Process & Industrial Developments (P&ID), after a London court awarded £20 million in damages and compensation in favour of the federal government.

DailyTrust: In this three-month long investigation, Daily Trust on Sunday went undercover to expose a shadow economy of illegal kidney trade in Nigeria’s Federal Capital Territory. One million naira is the ‘official’ price for a kidney in the black-market.

