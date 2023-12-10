Military Leadership Not Complicit In Kaduna Incident – North-East Elders

The North East Elders for Restoration and Development (NEERD) has described the claim that the military leadership played a complicit role in the recent regrettable incident in Tudun Biri, Kaduna State as unfounded and insensitive.

A statement released by NEERD’s President, Buba Tanko, and Secretary, Ibrahim Bello, respectively on Sunday in Abuja, expressed dismay at the malicious insinuations surrounding the incident that occurred on December 3, where a Nigerian Army drone mistakenly caused casualties in Tudun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

In the aftermath of the incident, certain individuals and groups implied that it had underlying ethno-religious motivations.

The North East elders, in their statement, deplored the use of such ethno-religious sentiments to unfairly castigate the military, an institution continually making sacrifices for the peace and stability of the nation.

They emphasized the importance of scrutinizing the track record of the current military leadership, particularly focusing on Chief of Defence, Gen. Christopher Musa.

They expressed regret that some individuals are manipulating members of our community to heighten tensions in the North for personal gain.

“For example, the present Chief of Defence Staff, Gen Christopher Musa, was Theatre Commander Operation Hadin Kai.

“His stay in the North-East is enough to vouch that the Armed Forces of Nigeria under him will not descend to attack those it is protecting.

“During his stay in the North-East, Gen. Musa ensured that peace was not only restored but people, irrespective of ethnicity and religion began to return to their various means of livelihood.

“We must not be blinded by ethno-religious sentiments at this time the country is going through economic and security challenges.

“Anyone bringing up these insinuations at this time don’t love Nigeria,” they said.

The elders praised the armed forces, particularly for their efforts in the North-East.

They called on residents of the region to persist in supporting the military’s endeavours to attain complete peace in the North East and the entire country.