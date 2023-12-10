Keep Your Hands Clean From Being Stained By Blood, Catholic Bishop, Peter Obi Tell Leaders

The Catholic Bishop of Orlu Diocese, His Grace Most Reverend Augustine Ukwuoma, has urged Nigerian leaders to avoid involvement in violence and bloodshed.

Speaking during the dedication of the newly constructed St. Mary’s Catholic Parish in Umuorji, Mgbidi, Oru East council area of Imo State, he emphasized the importance of supporting community development and Christianity.

Bishop Ukwuoma highlighted the positive example set by Ezenwa Collins Ilo, who financially assisted in the construction of the new Church for the Umuorji community.

He encouraged leaders to follow this path of contributing to human development.

The Catholic Prelate said: “We are here to dedicate and sanctify this beautiful edifice built by this community as a House of God. The House of God is not for a mundane gathering but a place of worship, and you must be sanctified as your body is the temple of the living God.

“Reminding the faithful of the desire of King David to build a temple for God where the act of covenant would be. But God had told King David through Prophet Nathan that it is his son that would build a temple for him because the hands of David had been stained with blood through his wars against the enemies of Isreal.

“But the Almighty God has accepted this temple raised in his name by this community, and you must continue to keep your hands clean from being stained by blood. This Church is sanctified because it is the dwelling place of God and must not be for mundane gathering.”

Also speaking, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, emphasized the need for Nigeria’s leaders to utilize their wealth to address societal issues, particularly poverty.

He said: “Everyone here today is by the grace of God. I commend those whom God has used as instruments to build the Church because they are for the community.

“I want to advise and encourage Ezenwa Collins Ilo, as my younger brother, to continue what he is doing for the community and for Nigeria; we as a people should be faithful to God and assist our communities and Nigeria to achieve better things.“