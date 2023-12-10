‘I Would Rather Die Than Sin’ – Student Commits Suicide Over Unanswered Prayers In Kwara

A 22-year-old student of Sheikh Kamaldeen Arabic School, Ilọrin, Kwara State, identified as Alfa Musa, has reportedly committed suicide over unanswered prayers.

Naija News learnt that the deceased, who was said to be a native of Osun State, was found hanging on a rope in his room at the Dagbenu compound in the Ogidi area of Ilorin West Local Government on Thursday.

Confirming the incident, the State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said Musa left a note pleading with his parent that he should be buried at home.

Ejire-Adeyemi said the command has commenced an investigation into the student’s death.

The suicide note read, “To my mum and dad, I am sorry, I did this because God did not answer my prayers, I would rather die than sin, please, forgive me, I love you, bury me at home.”

One of the deceased neighbours who spoke with Daily Trust said Musa’s lifeless body was discovered after one of his friends who visited his residence on the day of the incident found that the door to his room was locked.

The source stated that after knocking for a while and not getting any response, the friend forced the door open and found him hanging.

The neighbour said, “There was assurance that he was inside, but after repeated knocks without response, the door was forced open, and he was found hanging.

“An empty paint container which he allegedly used to hang himself was also found in his room.”

It was gathered that the deceased’s father was contacted after the incident, but he directed that his son be buried in Ilorin.

Story continues below advertisement

