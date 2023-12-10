Edo: ‘We Are Not In Competition’ – Shaibu Tells Obaseki

The Deputy Governor of Edo State, Philip Shaibu, has clarified that he is not competing with Governor Godwin Obaseki, following a recent incident involving the Sunshine Stars Football Club.

After an attack on the Sunshine Stars bus by armed robbers, leaving a ball boy injured and others traumatized, Governor Obaseki announced that the state would cover the hospital bills for the affected players and officials.

Shaibu, who had visited the players and initially promised to pay their medical bills, withdrew his offer following the governor’s commitment to take care of the expenses.

A statement by Shaibu’s Chief Press Secretary, Ebomhiana Musa, on Sunday evening, said, “Our attention has been drawn to the fact that His Excellency, the Edo State Governor, Mr Godwin Obaseki, has directed that the medical bill of the injured Ball Boy and Kit Manager of Sunshine Stars FC of Akure be paid by Edo State government.

“Consequently, the state’s Deputy Governor, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu has withdrawn his earlier promise to pay the medical bill.

“The office of Governor and Deputy Governor are one. We are not in any way in competition.”

The Governor of Edo State and his vice have been at loggerheads despite their alleged reconciliation.

Shaibu amid their conflict declared interest in running for governor of the state but Obaseki said members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will determine his fate.