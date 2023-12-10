‘Clear Waste Of Public Funds’ – LP Fires Tinubu’s Govt Over Huge Delegation To COP28 Summit

The Labour Party (LP) has said the enormous Nigerian delegation to the COP28 Climate Change Summit in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, is a clear waste of public funds.

Naija News recall that the high number of Nigerian delegates to the conference caused controversy on social media last week.

However, the Presidency released a statement during the week, saying it only sponsored over 400 delegates to the conference and refuted claims that it funded 1,411 delegates to the event.

In an interview with the Nigerian Tribune, the chief spokesperson of the LP Presidential Campaign Council, Yunusa Tanko, said the Tinubu government was sensitive to the plight of Nigerians given the country’s current economic challenges and mass poverty.

Tanko said the Labour Party has raised issues regarding the delegation to the summit, and hopes the government will look at some of the issues raised.

He said: “Well, it is very appalling because one will be tempted to ask what the government has gone to Dubai with [over 400] delegates just to attend a conference that 20 or 50 people could have easily attended.

“I see it as a clear waste of public funds. We have raised issues regarding that, and we do hope the government will look at some of them.

“This is because the country is currently in dire need of money. So how can you take the money meant for the people and wastefully expend it anyhow, simply because you are in the corridor of power? It obviously won’t augur well for the country at the end of it all.”