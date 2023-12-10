‘Being Nigeria’s President Is Like Demotion’ – Oyedepo

The founder of the Living Faith Church Worldwide, also called Winners Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has said contesting to become Nigeria’s president is like a demotion for him.

Naija News reports that Oyedepo stated this on Saturday, December 9, during the impartation service of the just concluded Shiloh 2023, themed ‘Redeemed to flourish in hard times’.

While preaching on the spirit of faith, the bishop disclosed that he already saw himself on top of nations, stressing that it would be a demotion for him if called to be Nigeria’s president.

He said, “When I said it would be like demotion if I am called to be Nigeria’s president because I see myself on top of nations from scripture.

“The spirit of faith is action-driven, and its strength is your inner man. The day I saw God’s agenda for my life, I moved.

“If I go to be with God today, you will be surprised that nations will converge here.”

He also urged participants to keep feeding their faith in the word of God, saying, “If you don’t feed your spirit of faith with the word of God, it will turn to trash.”