Top Nigerian Newspaper Headlines For Today, Saturday, 9th December, 2023

Good morning Nigeria, Welcome to the Naija News roundup of top newspaper headlines in Nigeria for today, Saturday, 9th, December 2023.

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has urged Nigerians to embrace alternative means of payment for their daily transactions as it raises alarm over the increased circulation of fake naira notes.

In a statement on Friday, the spokesperson of the apex bank, Sidi Ali Hakama, detailed that counterfeit banknotes, especially the higher denominations, are currently circulating in food markets and other commercial centers across the country.

Naija News reports that the apex bank urged Deposit Money Banks and other financial institutions to be more vigilant and take necessary measures to curtail the circulation of these fake bank notes.

Ondo State Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources, Razaq Obe, has alleged that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu‘s signature was forged on an official document pertaining to his ministry.

Naija News reports that Obe alleged this in a letter he personally signed and addressed to the State Deputy Governor, Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

According to him, he had sent the copies of the governor’s regular signatures to forensic experts and it was confirmed to him that the suspicious signature and handwriting were truly forged.

Officers from the Nigerian Air Force have voiced their frustration regarding the recent airstrikes by the Nigerian Army in Tundun Biri, Igabi Local Government Area, Kaduna State.

The army’s drone attack occurred during the Maulud celebrations on Sunday night and resulted in over 120 deaths and more than 60 injuries.

NAF officers assert that their air operations training and equipment are more precise than other military services, hinting at the inadequacy of the army’s execution in the incident.

One of the NAF officers who spoke with Daily Trust said, “Every service or security agency has its dedicated role(s) even though all of us underwent the same training. The truth is, air troops are more conversant with air operations than any other troops whether in flying of drones or attack helicopters.”

But some army officers argued that there was “no big deal” in flying drones to fight enemies, adding that this was not the first time they would be flying it (drones).

Igbo sociopolitical organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has claimed that two Southeast governors, senators, and Igbo leaders are hindering the release of the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu.

The group alleged that those behind the plot want the IPOB leader transferred to Kuje Prisons instead of being released due to the upcoming Anambra governorship elections.

The factional Secretary-General of Ohanaeze, Okechukwu Isiguzoro, said among these groups are some leaders of Biafra agitators who have resorted to criminalising the Biafra struggle through hysteria and violence, seeking quick fame and fortunes.

Ohanaeze threatened to expose the identities of these individuals and groups if they continued their nefarious activities that is impeding Kanu’s release on December 15, 2023.

The Commissioner for Information and Orientation in Ondo State, Bamidele Ademola-Olateju, has stated that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu will not resign due to his health issues, as he is not incapacitated.

In an interview on Arise TV, the commissioner emphasized that Governor Akeredolu continues to fulfill his responsibilities, despite not attending social events.

She confirmed he has been managing official duties, reviewing memos, and staying in contact with his cabinet.

The governor’s health has been a topic of public concern, particularly since he has been residing in Ibadan, Oyo State, following his return from a medical trip to Germany in September 2023.

The Kaduna State Governor, Uba Sani has declared that the recent accidental bombing of Tudun Biri village by the Nigerian Army has no link with ethnic or religious cleansing.

The Governor made the declaration on Friday while speaking during an interview on Channels Television.

He assured that his administration is working with the people of the state to ensure religious and ethnic harmony.

“Let me make it clear (that) in Kaduna State, we don’t have any religious or ethnic differences,” Governor Sani said.

The presidency has clarified that the Pullako initiative is the unique response of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu as a non-kinetic approach to the challenges in the North West.

In a post via his official X handle on Friday, the Special Assistant to the president on Social Media, Dada Olusegun, said the initiative would address the problems of kidnapping, banditry, and other challenges in the North West.

He said the beneficiary states are Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, and Niger, and Benue States will also benefit from the initiative for the purpose of equity and justice.

The presidential aide added that Tinubu approved the commencement of the Pullako Initiative in Sokoto state by next month.

The Sultan of Sokoto, Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, has called for justice for the victims of the recent military airstrikes in Tudun Biri village, Kaduna State, which resulted in over 100 deaths.

The Sultan made this demand during his speech at the Silver Anniversary of the 11th Emir of Jama’a, Alhaji (Dr) Muhammad Isa Muhammad, held at the Emir’s Palace in Kafanchan, Kaduna.

He said, “We are here not only to celebrate the emir but to also pray for the emirate and the lives of those killed in Kaduna State. We are going to push for it until justice is served to the people.”

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa in his response described what happened in Kaduna as highly regrettable.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has ordered members of the Rivers State House of Assembly loyal to the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike, to hold plenary pending the determination of the motion on notice.

The court presided over by Justice J. K. Omotoso restrained the Rivers State Government from withholding funds meant for the Assembly and barred the National Assembly from taking over its functions.

Naija News reports that the court issued the orders restraining the state government following a suit brought before it by the Assembly and the Speaker.

Defendants in the suit are the National Assembly, the Senate President, the Deputy Senate President, the Senate Majority Leader, the Senate Minority Leader, the Speaker of the House of Representatives, the Deputy Speaker, the House Majority Leader, and the House Minority Leader.

The Kogi State governorship candidate for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Dino Melaye, has stated that the recent election demonstrated the impossibility of a single senatorial district dominating the governorship race.

Following the declaration of Usman Ododo as the winner by the Independent National Electoral Commission, Melaye, who finished third, shared his thoughts on the election.

At a dinner in Abuja on Thursday, Melaye highlighted that his campaign was free from violence.

Explaining why he organised the dinner, Melaye said, “Well, we were there for the week. I just feel there is a reason to thank God, to sit down, and to appreciate every one of you who took a tremendous risk, and who stood by us.

“You see in life. It is not how it ended. For me, it is a process, and many of you did marvelously well. And my consolation is that there was no election. If it was a proper election, where tenents and doctrines of democracy are respected, it will not be the way it is.”

That’s the top Nigerian newspaper headlines for today. Read more Nigerian news on Naija News. See you again tomorrow.