Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Akpabio As he Clocks 61

The president of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, has been congratulated by the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu as he clocks 61.

The governor praised Akpabio’s dedication to the nation’s advancement in a post published on his official X handle on Saturday. He also hoped that God would continue to bless Akpabio with good health so that he could continue to serve the nation.

Sanwo-Olu in the tweet wrote, “On behalf of the good people of Lagos State, I extend my heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, Senator (Dr.) Godswill Obot Akpabio, CON, on his birthday.

“Senator Akpabio has committed himself to serving our beloved country and has shown remarkable dedication to the advancement of nation-building. On this momentous day, I join his family, friends, and associates in conveying best wishes for a joyous birthday celebration. May the Almighty God bless him with good health as he continues his dedicated service to our beloved nation.”

Meanwhile, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has celebrated Akpabio, on the occasion of his 61st birthday on December 9, 2023.

Naija News reports that this was made known in a statement on Saturday by the President’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale.

President Tinubu stated that Akpabio’s antecedents and achievements continue to attract recognition at home and abroad.

The president affirmed the outstanding leadership qualities of the former Governor of Akwa Ibom State and Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, who became a Governor at 45, after serving as a Commissioner in three different ministries.

Tinubu appreciated the loyalty, dedication, and commitment the Senate President has demonstrated over time, with measurable and lasting legacies to show for his time in various offices, most significantly exemplified by the uncommon transformation of Akwa Ibom into one of the most vibrant and frontline states in the country.