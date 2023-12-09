NYSC Warns Corps Members Against Night Travel

Members of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) have been advised not to travel at night.

In his speech to the corps members undergoing orientation at the camp for 2023 Batch ‘C’ Stream 2, the director of the North Area Office of the NYSC Kehinde Aremu-Cole stated, “The most disheartening experience parents could ever imagine is losing one child to the cold hand of an automobile accident while on national service due to an unnecessary night journey.”

Naija News reports that he issued this advice on Friday while visiting the NYSC Permanent Orientation Camp at Yikpata, which is located in Kwara State’s Edu Local Government Area.

He urged corps members to resist any form of temptation and situation that would make them want to embark on a night journey.

Assuring the corps members that their posting should be accepted in good faith, the NYSC boss clarified that the goal of their service to their country is to make the greatest possible effect on their diverse host communities.

Aremu-Cole encouraged the corps members to approach him for any help they needed in pursuing the goals of the country since he was passionate about community development, youth empowerment, and human capital development.