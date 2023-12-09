DSS To Start Using Locally Made Weapons – Says Bichi

The Director General of the Department of State Services (DSS), Yusuf Bichi, has announced that the security agency will soon resort to the use of locally produced weapons for its operations.

Naija News reports that Bichi disclosed this on Saturday during his address at the graduation ceremony of the Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 16 participants in Abuja.

The DSS boss revealed that among the weapons the Secret Service will soon unveil are Unmanned Aeriel Vehicles (UAVs), produced by its personnel.

“The DSS will soon begin to produce what it eats and eat what it produces,” Bichi said at the event,

Bichi further affirmed the agency’s commitment to providing continuous support to the National Institute for Security Studies in its endeavour to impart knowledge that will bolster the country’s security.

He emphasized the importance of utilizing the acquired skills to contribute to the development of the nation and urged Nigerians to remain loyal and reject warmongers who seek to destabilize the country.

In attendance at the event was also Nigeria’s Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima.

The Executive Intelligence Management Course (EIMC) 16 commenced in February 2023, with a total of 89 participants hailing from 35 agencies across Nigeria and four other African countries, namely Niger, the Gambia, Rwanda, and Chad.

Three participants lost their lives during the period, leaving 86 participants who graduated on Saturday, Naija News understands.