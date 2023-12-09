‘I Am Happy My Wife Is Back’ – Rhoda Jatau’s Husband

Ya’u Jatau has expressed happiness following the release of his wife, Rhoda, who was detained for 18 months in a Bauchi prison on alleged blasphemy charges.

Rhoda was imprisoned for her response to the killing of Samuel Deborah in Sokoto State.

She had been in custody since May 2022, after sharing a video that condemned the lynching of Deborah, a student accused of blasphemy.

Her release on bail was facilitated by the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, and Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria.

Specific bail conditions and the court’s decision remain undisclosed, but the Inter-Religious Council was credited with playing a significant role in securing Rhoda’s release.

The source who spoke with Punch said, “Following the outcry from the Christian community in Nigeria over the continued detention of Rhoda Jatau in Bauchi Prison, the Christian Association of Nigeria, the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council, and Christian Solidarity Worldwide Nigeria have swiftly intervened in the matter.

“We are pleased to report that Mrs Rhoda has been granted bail and subsequently released from detention today. We have high hopes that the case will end in praise. Let’s continue to keep her in our prayers. The leadership of NIREC played a key role. Praise be to our God.”

Ya’u in a chat with Punch said he could not express his level of joy over the release of his wife.

He said, “I feel very, very happy that my wife has been released and is back home. I cannot thank God enough. I want to thank everyone who made this happen.

Story continues below advertisement



“That is all I can say at the moment.”