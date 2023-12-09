Gov Adeleke Offsets Salary Debt Owed To Osun Civil Servants

Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State has reportedly paid off the half-salary debt owed to civil servants in the state, Naija News reports.

The incumbent government in Osun noted that the debt was accumulated during the administration of Rauf Aregbesola, but that no action was taken to resolve the issue during the tenure of the immediate past governor, Adegboyega Oyetola.

In a statement released by the governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, it was revealed that this is the fourth payment made since Adeleke assumed office.

The statement also highlighted that the governor had previously approved a phased payment approach to address the 30-month half salaries debt.

Additionally, a similar agreement has been reached with pensioners to settle a significant outstanding pension and gratuity amounting to N75 billion.

However, Governor Adeleke has emphasised proactive measures taken upon assuming office, including the issuance of a circular on phased payment by the Head of Service under his directive

“I revealed in several rallies last year that our administration would swing to action and activate the payment process once elected.

“I acted when we assumed office and we came up with a circular on the phased payment issued by the Head of Service on my instruction.

“I want to assure workers that we will stick to the circular. The implementation will continue unabated alongside other welfare packages for both active workers and retirees.

Story continues below advertisement



“I am committed to the implementation of the payment of palliative allowances recently approved by me for both workers and pensioners across the state, including local government workers,” Adeleke said.