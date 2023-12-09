Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 9th December 2023

What is the Dollar to Naira Exchange rate at the black market also known as the parallel market (Aboki fx)?

See the black market Dollar to Naira exchange rate for 8th December, below. You can swap your dollar for Naira at these rates.

How much is a dollar to naira today in the black market?

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1180 and sell at N1190 on Friday 8th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira Black Market Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1180 Selling Rate N1190

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 886 Selling Rate 887

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, acting on behalf of the Federal Government, has increased the exchange rate for cargo clearance from N783/$ to N952/$.

This adjustment comes just three weeks after the rate was previously raised from N757/$ to N783/$.

Naija News gathered that as of November, the initial increase saw the exchange rate for cargo clearance climb from N757 per dollar to N783 per dollar, indicating a 3.4 per cent uptick. Subsequently, the updated rate has been observed on the Nigeria Customs Service portal.

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) leadership has urged customs brokers to exercise caution in their transactions and provide appropriate guidance to importers regarding the recent increase in customs duty exchange rates.

Story continues below advertisement



Industry insiders expressed concern about the frequent fluctuations in customs duty exchange rates, which have introduced volatility, unpredictability, and instability into the import and export trade.