Tinubu Attends Juma’at Prayer At Abuja Mosque [Photos]

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, on Friday, attended the Juma’at prayer service days after his return from the COP28 Climate Change Summit in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

The Nigerian leader joined fellow worshippers at the Umar Bin Khattab Mosque in the Utako District of Abuja for the prayer service.

The prayer was led by the National Chairman of Jama’atu Izalatul Bidi’ah Wa Ikamatus Sunnah (JIBWIS), Sheikh Abdullahi Bala Lau.

Among the dignitaries at the prayer session were the Minister of Budget and National Planning, Atiku Bagudu, and the son of the President, Hakeem Tinubu, among others.

Story continues below advertisement



See photos below: