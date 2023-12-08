SDP Speaks On Coalition Movement With PDP, NNPP, Others Against Tinubu

The Social Democratic Party (SDP) has dismissed rumours of forming a coalition with some opposition parties to work against President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Naija News reported that the coalition was formed to thwart the APC’s plot to turn Nigeria into a one-party state.

The coalition is made up of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), the Social Democratic Party (SDP), the African Democratic Congress (ADC), the Young Progressive Party (YPP), Allied Peoples Movement (APM), and the Zenith Labour Party (ZLP).

However, SDP’s National Publicity Secretary, Alfa Mohammed, in a statement in Abuja on Friday, distanced the party from the reports, describing it as ‘unpatriotic and undemocratic political tactics.’

Mohammed said the mainstream SDP is committed to constructively engaging with Tinubu’s administration for the next three years.

He further urged Nigerians to remain vigilant and be discerning in the face of potentially harmful propaganda and provocative statements that would soon be coming from the said coalition.

He said, “SDP wishes to clarify its position regarding the suggestion that it is involved in forming a coalition against President Tinubu’s administration.

“SDP firmly distances itself from such unpatriotic and undemocratic political tactics.

“The party acknowledges the existence of a substantial conspiracy, reportedly backed by influential opposition figures and certain private sector entities.

“This conspiracy is aimed at establishing a formidable coalition of opposition parties, trade unions, and civil society organisations.

“To eliminate any confusion, it is important to note that the mainstream SDP is currently embroiled in a legal struggle against certain factions illegitimately recognised by INEC,

“The mainstream SDP is committed to engaging with Tinubu’s administration in a constructive manner for the next three years.

“This approach excludes any involvement in schemes aimed at destabilising the government or distracting its focus.”