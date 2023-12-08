Nigerian Newspapers Daily Front Pages Review | Friday 8th December, 2023

Naija News looks at the top happenings making headlines on the front pages of Nigeria’s national newspapers today Friday 8th December 2023.

The PUNCH: The pan-northern socio-political organisation, the Arewa Consultative Forum, on Thursday, demanded the removal of the General Officer Commanding One Division of the Nigerian Army, Kaduna, Major-General V.U. Okoro, over the accidental bombing of Tudun Biri in the Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State on Sunday night.

The Guardian: Barely a month after the Federal Government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) raised the exchange rate for importation to N783/$, Nigerians are in for more hardship this yuletide as the rate was again raised to N952/$ yesterday, leaving importers stranded as they face more financial pressure to clear their goods at the port.

The Nation: Anyone found culpable in the accidental bombing of villagers on a religious procession in Kaduna will be punished, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu vowed yesterday. The Federal Government promised to rebuild Tudun Biri village, Afaka ward of Rigasa District in Igabi Local Government Area, where a routine terrorists-targeted air strike by the Army hit civilians on Sunday night

Daily Trust: Kaduna State-based renowned Islamic Scholar, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, said that the Sunday’s bombing by the Nigerian Army using drone in Tudun Biri of Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State which claimed over 120 lives was intentional.

Story continues below advertisement



Thank you for reading, that is all for today, see you again tomorrow for a review of Nigerian newspapers.