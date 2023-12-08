Nigeria Has Sufficient Manpower For Economic, National Development – Tinubu

President Bola Tinubu has expressed his belief that Nigeria possesses the necessary and abundant manpower to drive development across all sectors of the economy.

A statement conveyed by his spokesperson, Ajuri Ngelale highlighted Tinubu’s remarks during the reception of a report titled ‘Industrialisation, Energy Security, and Climate Change: Issues, Challenges and Prospects.’

This report was submitted by the Senior Executive Course 45 of the National Institute for Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) in Abuja on Friday.

President Tinubu emphasized that his administration would carefully review the document. He stated that salient recommendations from the report would be integrated into ongoing policies and programs as part of the Renewed Hope Agenda.

Commending the report’s wealth of research and recommendations, President Tinubu said, “I give you credit for a good job done. This report will be treated with all seriousness. You have fished out the issues.

“You have noted the challenges, and you have recommended very constructive solutions and showed the roadmap to achieve sustainable development goals for our country. Definitely, our hope is renewed.

” Who says that we do not have it as a country? Commitment to research and development; that high level of inquisitiveness, the manpower needed is here.”

Previously, the Director-General of the Institute, Ayo Omotayo, highlighted that throughout the ten-month duration of the course, participants were involved in an array of activities.

These included lectures, seminars, brainstorming sessions, and study tours conducted in 13 countries and seven states within Nigeria.

Ayo Omotayo explained that Senior Executive Course 45 consisted of 97 participants. These individuals were selected from various sectors, including federal and sub-national governments, security and intelligence agencies, civil society, the private sector, and labour unions.

“As an apex institution for policy research and strategic studies in Nigeria, the National Institute is entrusted with a solemn duty of charting the course of our national development.

” Our mandate encompasses the rigorous analysis of complex policy issues, the formulation of forward-thinking strategies, and the cultivation of visionary leaders capable of steering Nigeria towards a prosperous and sustainable future,” Omotayo said.