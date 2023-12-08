Lagos Govt Seals Lekki Coliseum, The Podium, Villa Park, 16 Other Event Centres

The Lagos State Safety Commission has sealed 19 event centres for safety infractions in the interest of public safety.

The commission’s Director-General, Lanre Mojola, disclosed this during a recent routine inspection and an on-the-spot assessment of some event centres across the state.

According to Mojola, the safety assessment exercise is an ongoing effort to achieve the commission’s mandate of ensuring zero accidents, particularly during this yuletide season.

Mojola declared that before the exercise, the commission had earlier informed all events centre owners through their various associations of the need to adopt safety best practices at all events and duly register all events from 250 guests and above via its registration portal to obtain an Event Safety Permit.

He noted that the commission has taken decisive action to enforce compliance with basic safety standards and guarantee safer events by sealing these event centres for nonconformity with already established safety protocols.

The event centres sealed include White Stone Event Centre, Lekki Coliseum, Leisure Park, La Madison, Haddasah, The Summit, Villa Park, De Dove, Majesty, The Podium, Celebrations Gardens and Tastee Event Centres, among others.

Mojola said the commission will continue to conduct routine inspections to ensure that the events and hospitality sectors within the state uphold safety standards.

He also urged members of the public to escalate and report safety infractions observed at events and public facilities to the commission.