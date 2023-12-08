Joint Task Force Neutralizes Terrorists In Zamfara

Troops from the Joint Task Force Northwest Operation Hadarin Daji (OPHD) have killed three terrorists and seized weapons and motorcycles in Zamfara State.

A senior military officer who spoke with newsmen in Gusau, the State capital, reported that the troops thwarted a terrorist attack in Danjibga village, Tsafe Local Government Area, and prevented the destruction of farm produce in Faru village, Maradun Local Government Area.

He said, “On the 7th December 2023, the joint Troops of Operation Hadarain Daji (OPHD) thwarted a terrorist attack on Danjibga village in Tsafe Local Government Area of Zamfara State, following a serious fire fighting that left two of the terrorists neutralized while others escaped with a gunshot wound.

“The troops recovered two AK-47 rifles, two magazines, and one motorcycle during the pursuit of the terrorists.

“Similarly, on the same date, another encounter ensued between the OPHD troops and the marauding terrorists, following credible information on terrorists’ destruction of farm produce and farmlands at Faru village general area of Maradun Local Government Area of the State.

“The resilient troops of OPHD immediately mobilized for a fighting patrol and engaged the terrorists in a gun duel, forcing the terrorists to flee in disarray.

“During the encounter, one terrorist was neutralized while one AK-47 rifle, magazine, ammunition, and one motorcycle were recovered. The motorcycle was destroyed instantly.”