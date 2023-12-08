Former Edo Governor, Osunbor Announces Governorship Bid For 2024

A former governor of Edo State, Oserheimen Osunbor, has declared his belief in his ability to lead the state to greater heights if given another chance in office.

Naija News understands that Osunbor pledged to tackle the problem of deteriorating roads and initiate other development projects, criticizing the current administration for the state’s regression.

During a visit to the All Progressives Congress (APC) state chapter in Benin City, Osunbor announced his intention to run in the 2024 governorship election.

He acknowledged the hardships faced by the people of Edo and promised significant improvements if he wins the APC ticket and the governorship election.

Emphasizing his brief tenure as governor, Osunbor assured that his experience and integrity would contribute to delivering effective governance if elected.

He said, “The state is currently suffering from bad roads and non-availability of other amenities. If given the opportunity to serve again, I will make sure that all these amenities are available.

“I have been there before and I have a lot to offer and I promise Edo people that I will do a lot to better their lots.”

Osunbor solicited the support of the party leaders, promising that he would take the state to greater heights.