Black Market Dollar To Naira Exchange Rate Today 8th December 2023

Dollar to naira exchange rate today black market (Aboki dollar rate):

The exchange rate for a dollar to naira at Lagos Parallel Market (Black Market) players buy a dollar for N1172 and sell at N1180 on Thursday 7th December 2023, according to sources at Bureau De Change (BDC).

Please note that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not recognize the parallel market (black market), as it has directed individuals who want to engage in Forex to approach their respective banks.

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) Black Market Exchange Rate Today Buying Rate N1172 Selling Rate N1180

Dollar to Naira CBN Rate Today

Dollar to Naira (USD to NGN) CBN Rate Today Buying Rate 886 Selling Rate 887

Please note that the rates you buy or sell forex may be different from what is captured in this article because prices vary.

The Nigeria Inter-Bank Settlement System (NIBSS) has ordered banks in the country to take down every non-deposit-taking financial institution from their NIP fund transfer channels.

This directive was contained in a circular dated December 5, 2023, with Ref: NIBSS/BD/NI/PO/005/051223 to banks.

The NIBSS noted that having these non-deposit-taking financial institutions such as Switching Companies, Payment Solution Service Providers, and Super Agents as beneficiary institutions on the bank’s NIP funds transfer channels contravenes the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) guidelines on electronic payment.

The directive cautioned that while switches, PSSPs, and SAs may process outward transfers as inflows to banks, they “are not to receive inflows as their licences do not permit them to hold customers’ funds.”

Naija News understands platforms such as Opay, Palmpay, Carbon and many other fintech companies used by Nigerians may be affected by the fresh directive.