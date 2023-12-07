Three Officers Injured As Hoodlums Open Fire On NDLEA Operatives In Edo

Operatives of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) successfully defended against an attack by armed individuals in Opuje, a community in Owan West Local Government Area of Edo State.

The attackers, identified as hoodlums, had blocked roads to prevent NDLEA agents from reaching warehouses in the forest.

These warehouses allegedly contained large amounts of psychoactive substances set for distribution during the holiday season.

The NDLEA Director of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, detailed the incident in a statement.

He mentioned that three officers were injured during the attack, with one suffering a gunshot wound to the head. Additionally, several vehicles used in the operation were damaged by gunfire.

He said, “The affected officers were rushed to the hospital for treatment while the critically injured one had a major surgery on Wednesday, December 6, to remove the bullets in his brain.”

Babafemi said this is coming barely 11 months after armed youths recruited by drug barons ambushed NDLEA officers who stormed the community to destroy warehouses and tents storing over 317,417 kilograms (317.4 metric tons) of cannabis sativa on Wednesday 18th January 2023.

He further stated, “Following credible intelligence that the drug cartels had again stocked their warehouses in the forest to start distribution of the psychoactive substance to various parts of the country ahead of the yuletide season, teams of NDLEA officers were mobilized to enter the Edo forests and block the distribution of the illicit drug by destroying their warehouses. Some of the warehouses containing about 6,000kgs of cannabis were first taken down in Ujiogba forest in Esan West LGA last weekend.

“The NDLEA teams however came under gunfire attack in the early hours of Monday 4th December when they approached the Opuje forest after the armed hoodlums had blocked all access roads in the community. The NDLEA operatives were able to exit the area after over two hours of gunfight with the armed hoodlums.”

The Chairman/Chief Executive Officer of the Agency, Mohamed Buba Marwa, in reaction to the incident warned that those sponsoring attacks on the operatives would know no rest until they were all brought before the law to face the consequences of their action and their criminal trade terminated.