They Are Taking Advantage Of Nigeria, We Must Become Bold Like Tinubu – Ndume Demands Abolishment Of Tax Waivers

The chief whip of the senate, Ali Ndume has urged the minister of finance, Wale Edun to abolish tax waivers given to companies operating in Nigeria.

Ndume stated this in Abuja on Wednesday during an interactive session with Edun and the senate committee on appropriations.

The Senator insisted that it is time for them to make bold decisions like President Bola Tinubu, adding that some companies are taking advantage of Nigeria “unnecessarily”.

He said, “I think we should be bold enough just like the president is very bold. I still want to use this opportunity to commend him for his speech to say there is no more fuel subsidy. If he were to consult and talk to people the subsidy would have still been there.

“So if you come out from here declare that no more waivers, [and] it must be appropriated – you as the minister of finance can do that.

“We have to make bold decisions. Some people are taking advantage of Nigerians unnecessarily and benefiting to the detriment of Nigerians.

“We talk about tax credit. It is an expenditure and it should go through the national assembly and there are no two ways about that.”