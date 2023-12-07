‘Stop Blackmailing And Telling Lies’ – Wike Knocks Peter Obi Over Comments On N15bn Vice President Residence

The Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Nyesom Wike has responded to submissions by the Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi over plans to build a new residence for Vice President Kashim Shettima in Abuja.

Naija News recalls Obi had queried the rationale behind the reported plans to spend about N15 billion on a new Abuja residence for Nigeria’s Vice President.

According to him, such development is shocking and shows the leaders of the country are not ready to make necessary sacrifices despite the economic situation in the country.

Reacting, the FCT Minister on Thursday urged Obi to stop blackmailing the government and telling lies. Wike stressed that contracts in the FCT would continue as mandated by President Bola Tinubu.

He also mocked the LP flagbearer, saying Nigerians know those who won election at the polls and those who won on social media.

“People should commend the administration and not make statements, blackmailing and telling the public lies just like they told that they won an election when they never won any election.

“Nigerians know those who won elections through the electorates. Nigerians know those who won the election through social media let them continue to tell lies,” the former Rivers State Governor said.