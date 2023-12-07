Sofyan Amrabat Hails Erik Ten Hag Despite Lack Of Game Time At United

Manchester United loanee, Sofyan Amrabat has described the club’s manager, Erik ten Hag as a fantastic coach even though he has not been playing regularly.

Sofyan Amrabat joined Manchester United on loan from Italian Serie A side, Fiorentina on September 1, 2023, as a cover after the exit of Brazilian midfielder, Fred.

Amrabat who became more popular after helping Morocco to reach the semi-final stage of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar last December, hasn’t been able to establish himself at Old Trafford.

Since he arrived at Manchester United, the 27-year-old Moroccan defensive midfielder has made a total of 14 appearances for the Red Devils in all competitions.

In the Premier League, he has managed to make just eight appearances and hasn’t contributed to any goal.

In Manchester United’s 2-1 win over Chelsea at Old Trafford on Wednesday, coach Erik Ten Hag decided to start him and he played throughout the game. He was so good in the game that he was given a 4.0-star rating.

This outstanding performance is coming in a period when critics believe the players are no longer in support of coach Erik ten Hag.

After the game, the Moroccan said all the players were in support of the Dutch tactician who he said is one of the best managers in the world.

“Erik Ten Hag is one of the best in the world. He’s a fantastic coach and we are all behind him”, Sofyan Amrabat said.

Story continues below advertisement



“I had to jump in immediately and I’m a fighter, I will never say no when the manager needs me”.