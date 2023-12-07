‘She Was Killed By Her Husband’ – Family Of Nigerian Lady Strangled To Death In UK Breaks Silence

The family of a former ophthalmic nurse at the Lagos State University Teaching Hospital, Taiwo Owoeye, has confirmed the deceased was killed by her husband at their home in Suffolk, United Kingdom.

Naija News reports that the news of Taiwo’s death made rounds online over the weekend, alleging she was strangled to death by her husband, David Abodunde, on Tuesday, November 28.

It was gathered that the mother of three, who was also a nurse in the UK, had reported a case of an assault by her husband to the police on Monday, November 27.

However, the police, upon visiting their apartment the following day, found Taiwo lying on the floor of the living room motionless. Efforts to revive her proved abortive as she was declared dead by the paramedics who arrived at the scene.

Taiwo’s husband, who also was said to be inside the apartment with her, was arrested on suspicion of her murder.

The deceased’s brother, Alex Owoeye, while expressing sadness in a Facebook post, claimed that David was declared the sole murderer after an investigation carried out by the police.

He noted that the three children of the couple were currently in the care of the UK social services and also urged his family members to keep calm while assuring them that justice would be served in due course.

He wrote, “This is to officially announce the painful exit of my dear sister, Nurse Owoeye Taiwo Morenikeji, married to Abodunde David Olubunmi of Ipoti Ekiti. According to the Suffolk Police in the UK and the available documents and records sent to us via mail and direct conversations from the UK Police, after thoroughly conducted investigations, despite being caught in the act, he (the husband) was declared the sole murderer of his wife (my sister).”

Another relative, Opeyemi Owoeye, also confirmed via a Facebook post that Taiwo was killed by her husband.

She wrote, “She was killed by her own very husband (Abodunde Bunmi David), no peace for the wicked. Justice for Owoeye Taiwo.”

The couple got married in 2016. However, the late Taiwo relocated to the UK in 2022 and was later joined by her husband earlier this year.