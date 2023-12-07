PDP Speaks On Forming Coalition With NNPP, Others

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has stated its non-involvement in any coalition or merger negotiations with other opposition parties.

In a telephone interview with Vanguard, the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, confirmed the party’s stance.

According to Ologunagba, most parties originated from PDP, hence no reason for it to negotiate with any party.

He further stated that if the party will have such a discussion, it will take due process.

Ologunagba said, “The PDP is the most organized and democratic party to exist in Nigeria to this day.

“Most other parties originated from the PDP. We did not and have not entered into any negotiations, nor have we had any talks for a coalition or merger, so-called, with any political party.

“In any case, if there is to be any such discussion, it is beyond the powers of the National Working Committee NWC to do so without the express consent of the National Executive Committee NEC of our great party.

“Every community in Nigeria has a functional PDP office. We are a party to due process; we don’t take action without following our laid-down guidelines, procedures, and processes.

“Most Nigerians know we won the 2019 and 2023 elections, and everyone knows what happened. We are in the process of rebuilding and strengthening our party to defend our hard-won democracy.”