Outrage As Ambrose Alli Varsity Medical Students Are Allegedly Forced To Sign ‘Unethical’ Undertaking

Some Nigerians have expressed anger after a medical student at the Ambrose Alli University, Ekpoma, Benin State, alleged how the institution management compelled them to sign an undertaking that could extend the students’ duration in school to over 12 years.

Naija News reports that a 300-level medical student in the post via X, disclosed they were given an undertaking to sign while sitting for their Part 1 MBBS exams.

Sharing the undertaking, the student wrote, “Forcing students to sign an undertaking like this on the day of their exam is madness. Even cults don’t operate like this. You’re asking people who have already spent five years in the school to sign away their future, and every opportunity to get justice?

“These are children with dreams. How can a school be so shameless? They paid their fees, paid all the money you asked for, the government paid your salaries, and this is how you’re going to treat your students? Is it because your children are not here? Are we not someone’s child?”

According to the undertaking, the students must wait for available space to continue their course, enrol in an 18-month BSc programme in Anatomy or Physiology to stay occupied and commit to regular fee payments during the waiting period.

The undertaking also prohibits students from engaging in protests or acts that could harm the college and university’s image.

According to the undertaking, the students were required to agree to three conditions.

It reads: “I hereby undertake as follows:

“1. After my Part 1 MBBS (Professional) Examination, I will undertake an 18-month intercalated BSc programme in Anatomy or Physiology in the College of Medicine.

“2. I will wait until anytime there is space for me to proceed to Clinical (400 Level) before I will do so.

“3. I will continue to pay school fees as a medical student.”

This sparked outrage among some Nigerians, who expressed displeasure over the development.

@oluwatomilola wrote: “it should be signed in 100L so they know if they want to stay or leave, not forcing the students to succumb to your inadequacies.”

@camiol_O wrote: “If you graduated from that school without issues ehn, God delivered you especially that college of medicine. I crewed”

@IAmCruce wrote: “The school can’t admit people if they can’t teach them until they graduate on the original timeline. Students need to sue the school. Or have their parents go court on their behalf.”

@OniAdewaleA wrote: “Why change the rules in the middle of the game?”

@wrapthone wrote: “And some people will still sign ! There should be a serious ALUTA and march to the Government house ! How can you keep mute and watch some ika minded people taking over your future. Come out and shake the whole place up !!!”

@ukshopper wrote: “And they will keep paying school fees until they have a space. Nor be madness be this? Why admit them in the first place?”

@AghaMmaghiri wrote: “Did they loose accreditation or admitted more than their quota?”

@ekwus76333 wrote: “They should report to nuc before signing anything.”