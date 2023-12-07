Kokori Died Three Days After He Slipped Into Coma – Aide

Monday Ovumedia, the personal assistant to late labour leader, Frank Ovie Kokori, has revealed that his principal died in a coma.

Ovumedia, in an interview with Vanguard, said Kokori relapsed into a coma and died three days later.

According to Ovumedia, his principal before he slipped into a coma complained of weakness.

He said Kokori before his death, expressed gratitude to the Delta State Governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, Femi Otedola, for their timely response to his medical needs.

Ovumedia said, “Well! It was the way God wanted it. If not Chief had good medical attention from the hospital. The Medical Director of the hospital even flew in from Egypt to supervise Chief’s medical situation.

“Also the Delta state government provided support. Chief Femi Otedola was also there for him. He deployed his medical team to work with the hospital and the medical team on the ground. Like I said, it was how God wanted it.

“Chief thanked the Delta state government and Chief Otedola for coming to his rescue at the time they did, he prayed for them.

“Chief Femi Otedola’s medical team worked in conjunction with the state government, and the hospital. His medical team commended the management of the hospital. They even advised us to leave him in the hospital, that he was getting good attention.”

Ovumedia further stated that Kokori probably felt he was having his last moments but concealed it.

According to him, Kokori on his bed appealed to the Federal and the Delta state government to find a place for his son in the United States of America (USA), so he could come back home.

He said Kokori was not happy that all his children were overseas.

Ovumedia added, “He begged the government to reward his children, he felt bad that all his children are overseas, most especially his eldest son Aghogho Tiver who is in the United States, an ICT expert. He wants him back in the country. He said the government should find a place for him so he can come back home.”

The aide said Kokori also decried the way Nigerian government treated her heroes, urging the country to accord them recognition and also take visible steps to productively engage the youths.

He said, “He said Nigeria is a country that does not recognize it’s heroes. He said heroes should be rewarded when they are alive not when they are dead.

“He said Nigeria leaders should make corrections. He said the government should not ignore the youth, they should be productively engaged

“He gave all this information three days before he went into coma. He said he fought for good governance in the country and his life was for the country.”