PDP Rejects Suspension Of Imo Chairman, Ugwu

The Peoples Democratic Party‘s (PDP) National Working Committee has distanced itself from the suspension of its Imo State Chapter Chairman, Charles Ugwu.

Naija News recalls that the former Minister of Commerce and Industry, on Tuesday, was suspended for alleged gross misconduct and insubordination.

Ugwu’s suspension comes weeks after the governorship election in the state, where the candidate of the party emerged second in the electoral process.

Following the suspension of Ugwu as the Chairman of the party in Imo State, Chidi Dike, the zonal PDP chairman of Okigwe Local Government Area, was appointed interim chairman of the party.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba, on Thursday in a statement, however, stated that the NWC, at its 579th meeting, declared Ugwu’s suspension null and void.

Ologunagba declared that the suspension is of no effect and not consistent with the laid-down rules and provisions of the Constitution of the PDP (as amended in 2017).

The statement read in part, “The NWC therefore charges all leaders, critical stakeholders, members, and teeming supporters of our party in Imo State to be guided accordingly.

“The NWC enjoins all party members in Imo State to remain united and continue to work together in the overall interest of our party.”