Panic As Gunmen Kidnap Nasarawa Varsity Students Again

Gunmen, believed to be bandits, have abducted several students from the Federal University of Lafia, Nasarawa State, causing panic in the Gandu community.

The attackers initially fired shots around 7:30 pm on Wednesday but retreated into the bush when security forces approached. They remained hidden for hours.

The same gunmen later attacked a conference hotel on Makurdi Road, abducting five students early Thursday morning.

They then returned to Gandu, firing shots and forcing students from their homes, leading to more abductions and injuries.

The bandits reportedly operated unchallenged for approximately three hours.

According to Daily Trust, Abubakar Ibrahim, the university’s Public Relations Officer, confirmed the incident but noted that the exact number of abducted students is still unclear, estimated to be between three and five.

He said, “It is too early to ascertain the exact number of students because those affected are not living within the school premises but off campus.

“From available information, the number of students abducted is between three to five. However, the university is working hard to ensure all students live within the school campus.”

Meanwhile, students at the university had embarked on a peaceful protest, demanding an end to the persistent kidnapping of students.

The abduction of students has become a regular incident in the institution as students now live in constant fear.

One of the victims of the previous attack, who spoke with the platform in Lafia, said, “We were five, including a lady. The gunmen beat and threatened us and kept us walking and running all through the night.

“They later collected N500,000 from my parents and released me. I don’t know what happened to the rest because they could not afford to pay.”