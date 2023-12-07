I Told Them They Were Cooking Bad Soup When They Called Me – Osakue Speaks On Obaseki’s Alleged Successor

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and businessman, Martins Osakue has said that is wrong for the governor of a state to determine his successor.

Osakue stated this during a chat with Vanguard.

He insisted that allowing governors to pick their successors blocks a major ingredient of democracy.

When asked about Governor Godwin Obaseki’s alleged successor, Asue Ighodalo, the PDP chieftain said he is not aware of any contribution the politician has made to Edo State.

Osakue disclosed that when he was called on the matter he warned those involved that they were cooking bad soup.

According to him “I don’t know him. We don’t know him. I have played politics here for more than 40 years since 1978. I was in UPN (Unity Party of Nigeria). I was a founding member of PDP. It is when you know people that you know their pedigree. I look at this man, what has he done for my constituency which is education.

“What has he done for Education? How many people is he training? What free Education programme does he have? What has he done for his community? There are people in Edo central you can present to us. That is what leadership does.

“They called me. I told them that they were cooking bad soup. I didn’t mince words. That soup is already rotten. That project is dead on arrival.

Story continues below advertisement



“Morally, it is even wrong for governors to determine their successors. Why? It blocks a major ingredient of democracy – accountability and transparency. Why are you picking this person?”