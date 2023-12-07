“Heartrending Incident’ – PDP Reacts To Kaduna Bombing

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has expressed sadness over the killing of villagers in an accident bombing of Tundun Biri village in Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

Naija News reports that not less than 120 people lost their lives, and about 60 persons were injured in the incident, which occurred on Sunday night during the celebration of Maulud in the village.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by its spokesman, Debo Ologunagba, the PDP called for an investigation and an independent system-wide inquiry into the incident.

The opposition party described the mishap bombing as heartrending and agonizing, noting that the victims were harmless Nigerians who were observing their religious rites.

The PDP said the bombing raises serious concerns about the military intelligence gathering architecture.

“The fact that the area was bombed twice raises serious concern and questions which border on intelligence gathering, information processing, synergy, command and operation control coordination in the security system,” the statement reads.

The PDP commiserated with the families of the victims of the bombing and the Kaduna state government.

While calling on the federal government to declare a day of national mourning in memory of the victims, the opposition party said more professionalism is required in the battle against terrorism in the country.