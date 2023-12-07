Tinubu’s Minister To Dump Political Party, Join Ruling APC

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, is set to dump Accord Party (AP) and return to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Naija News recalls that Adelabu, a former Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), left APC during the build-up to the Oyo 2023 elections after losing to Senator Teslim Folarin at the party’s primary.

He had joined the Accord Party and contested as its party candidate in the 2023 Oyo State governorship election.

In the letter obtained by The Nation, addressed to the state chairman and APC leaders in Oyo state, Adelabu stated that he will officially announce his return at a ceremony to be held at the party office in Oke-Ado on December 15, 2023.

Adelabu promised to curb rural-to-urban migration through improved electricity.

The former CBN boss expressed his desire for a robust working relationship with the state executive, party leaders, and entire party members towards achieving the renewed hope Agenda of President Tinubu and the party at large.

He also emphasized his goal of installing an APC-led Government at the state level in 2027.