APC Takes ‘Crucial’ Decision On Kogi Governorship Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has inaugurated an 11-man committee to review the outcome of the November 11 governorship election in Kogi State.

The APC chairman in Kogi State, Hon Abdullahi Bello, inaugurated the committee on Wednesday at the party secretariat in Lokoja, the state capital.

He said one of the terms of reference of the committee is to identify all cases and incidents of anti-party activities by party members and recommend appropriate disciplinary actions.

Bello stated that the committee is also saddled with the responsibility of reviewing and stating clearly the roles and performances of the party members before, during and after the election.

He said the committee is expected to undertake a detailed review of the processes leading up to the election and how the election was executed in each local government area of the state, the party’s instructions and directives.

Bello added that the committee should endeavour to identify party members who displayed acts of unbridled loyalty, commitment, dedication, courage and boldness in the face of a hostile political environment during the election and recommend the same for adequate recognition and reward.

“Although the election has come and gone, the resultant effects and fallouts are still very much with us. It is a fact that while we performed excellently in many local councils, our results in many others fell short of expectation.

“It is instructive to note that the putting together of this committee is novel in the operations of our great party because this is the first time a committee of this nature is being instituted. This time around, we are desirous of knowing what transpired in each of the 21 LGAs before, during and after the conduct of the election of 11” November 2023,” Bello stated.

Members of the committee as announced by the APC chairman in Kogi State are speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon Aliyu Umar Yusuf (chairman), Dr Usman Ogbo, (secretary), Hon Funsho Olumoko, Barr James Fabola, Senator Atai Aidoko, Hon Yakubu Okala, Hon Idris Ozi Shaibu, Hon Abdulsalami Ibrahim Ahovi, Barr Ladi Jatto, Alhaji Hadi Ametuo, and Hon Abubakar Bashir Gegu.

The chairman of the committee and speaker, Kogi State House of Assembly, Hon Aliyu Umar Yusuf vowed to expose any party member involved in anti-party activities without fear or favour.

The committee has two weeks to present its report.