2024 Prophecies: Court Will Sack APC, PDP Governors – Prophet Olujobi Declares

Popular Nigerian Prophet, Bisi Olujobi, has declared that two All Progressives Congress (APC) and a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors will be sacked by the court in 2024.

Naija News reports that the spiritual head of the Wisdom Church of Christ International in Lagos mentioned this in parts of his 2024 prophecies.

In the prophecies, Prophet Olujobi revealed that Kogi State governor-elect Usman Ododo would be kicked out of office. Though he didn’t directly mention his name, he announced that the court would dismiss the APC candidate and that his appeal would not favour him.

He also said that the governor of Zamfara State, Dauda Lawal, will be sacked.

Recall that the PDP governorship candidate was declared the March 18 governorship election winner.

In Imo State, the renowned prophet declared that the governor, Hope Uzodinma, should not rejoice yet, adding that he will face stiff opposition at the tribunal and in the state, leading to his removal.

Prophet Olujobi also noted that the governor of Kano State, whom both the Election Petition Tribunal and the Appeal Court have sacked, has no cause to retain his seat after the Supreme Court judgement.

In the series of prophecies made available to newsmen on Thursday, Olujobi stated that the Senate President would be utilized as a political offering, emphasizing that any attempts to rescue him would be in vain.

He mentioned that the position of the Governor of Plateau State is unstable, remarking, “I see him operating on a cloudy heaven.”