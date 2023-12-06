Tinubu’s Appointments Have Shown He Won’t Use Religion And Ethnicity Against Nigerians – Akume

The Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), George Akume has declared that President Bola Tinubu has no intention to use religion and ethnicity against Nigerians.

According to him, the appointments so far made by President Tinubu are a testimony of his resolve to work for all Nigerians without any form of bias.

Akume made the submission on Tuesday in Abuja at the Nigeria Inter-Religious Council 2023 fourth quarterly meeting tagged: “Restoration of Hope in Nigeria” where he emphasized the commitment of the Tinubu administration to the ‘Renewed Hope’ mantra of his administration for the benefit of the citizens of Nigeria.

The SGF added that with the kind of human and natural resources Nigeria is blessed with, the country has no business with poverty.

He called on religious leaders in the country to join hands with the government in ensuring religious and ethnic harmony so the government can focus on improving the welfare of the people.

He said, “What exactly can renew and restore the hope of the citizens? The first thing we must do as Christians and Muslims is to have absolute trust in God.

“With our human and natural resources, Nigerians have no reason to live in penury. This government will not weaponise religion and ethnicity as you can see in the appointments so far by the President. We are laying a foundation that will put smiles on the faces of the citizens. This is why we call for a renewed hope. Let us live in unity to a point that though tongue and tribe may differ, in unity we must stand.

“This government believes in consultation with all levels and societal classes to achieve development in terms of security, human development, and peaceful co-existence. The transformation of any society depends on the level of the positive change of attitude of each individual from the ruling class to the grassroots.

“Apart from the effort of the government to renew and restore the hope of the citizens, every Nigerian is a stakeholder in national development by having a change of attitude and renewed mentality.”

Naija News reports the event was also attended by the Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Muhammad Sa’ad Abubakar, and the President of the Christians Association of Nigeria (CAN), Most Rev. Daniel Okoh.