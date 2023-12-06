State House To Spend N253 Million On Foodstuffs, Electricity To Gulp N260 Million

The 2024 Appropriation Bill reveals that the Federal Government has set aside N460,217,071 for “Materials and Supplies” for the State House.

A substantial amount, totaling N253,277,638, is designated for foodstuffs and catering materials within this allocation.

The budget covers various items such as foodstuffs, stationery, newspapers, and books, as detailed in the document released by the Budget Office of the Federation.

Naija News recalls that President Bola Tinubu presented the budget to a joint session of the National Assembly on November 29.

Tinubu had christened the appropriation bill the “Budget of Renewed Hope.”

Below is a section of the document that contains the Presidency’s allocation for State House’s Materials and Supplies:

Office stationeries/computer consumables – N66,719,333

Books – N6,427,173

Newspapers – N21,296,484

Magazines & Periodicals – N3,379,524

Printing of Non-Security Documents – N24,303,149

Printing of Security Documents – N11,349,170

Drugs & Medical Supplies – N63,882,198

Uniforms & Other Clothing – N9,582,402

Food Stuff/Catering Materials Supplies – N253,277,638

Meanwhile, the Federal Government also budgeted N260.8m for electricity bill and N50m for internet access charges for the State House.

The budget revealed that N372m was earmarked for Utilities, part of which are the electricity and internet access charges.

Other utility expenses include telephone charges at N4.4m; water rates for N30m and sewerage charges at N26m

The 2024 budget also revealed that N217m was meant for fuel and lubricants at the State House.

Details show that N148m is earmarked for motor vehicle fuel cost, N37m for plant/generator fuel cost and N31m for cooking gas.