PDP Holds NWC Meeting, Directs Withdrawal Of All Intra-party Court Cases

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has directed all intra-party litigants who are party members to withdraw their court cases immediately.

The party gave the directive in a statement issued by its National Publicity Secretary, Debo Ologunagba after its 578th National Working Committee (NWC) meeting held at the National Headquarters in Abuja on Tuesday.

Ologunagba added that the committee gave the directive after thoroughly reviewing the party’s current state.

He said the party’s NWC issued the directive pursuant to the Constitution of the PDP as amended in 2017 and in line with the spirit of unity and reconciliation.

“The NWC urges all party leaders, critical stakeholders and members to remain united and continue to promote the values for which the PDP is known as a truly democratic party,’’ he stated.

Ologunagba added that the NWC also considered and approved the report of the Establishment Committee for the appointment of a substantive Director-General of the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI).

Akeredolu: Despite Tinubu’s Intervention, Our State Is Still Wandering In Darkness – PDP Laments, Makes Fresh Demand

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ondo State has demanded a comprehensive statement of accounts of the state to be published.

Speaking to newsmen at the party’s Secretariat at Alagbaka, Akure, Ondo State capital, the state Chairman of PDP, Fatai Adams, claimed that Akeredolu was not in control of the state’s finances.

The opposition wondered how the N7 billion palliative fund was expended and demanded details of the spending.

The party insisted that a cabal had seized every initiative and was driving the state into penury.