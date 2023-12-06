Obaseki’s Chief Press Secretary Resigns, Reveals Reason For Action

Andrew Okungbowa, the Chief Press Secretary (CPS) of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State, has immediately resigned from his position.

Okungbowa, in the resignation letter dated December 4, 2023, addressed to Obaseki, said he decided to resign because he was unhappy with how he had been treated in the last five months.

Recall that the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Osarodion Ogie, announced Okungbowa’s appointment on July 25, 2023, following the governor’s approval.

The letter reads: “I write to formally inform you of my resignation from my position as CPS to the governor, with immediate effect.

“I am most grateful for the privilege and opportunity to serve the governor and the state. Please accept my kind felicitation.”

According to the Nation, Okungbowa was uncomfortable that Obaseki preferred and rated social media influencers in Government House, Benin, rather than him.

The former CPS was said to have described the governor’s action as unacceptable, saying he was treated with disrespect and disdain.

It was gathered that Governor Obaseki had requested that he join his media team to support his Special Adviser on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie, in preparation for the crucial September 21, 2024 governorship election.

Story continues below advertisement



It was, however, learned that some high-ranking officials of the Edo government attempted to intervene in the situation, but the spokesman had already made up his mind.